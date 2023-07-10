Staffordshire plan for £2m anti-social behaviour purge
Up to £2m is due to be spent on tackling anti-social behaviour in Staffordshire as part of a new scheme.
The county was named in March as one of 15 areas to take part in a pilot project ahead of a national roll-out.
The money is to pay for measures in anti-social hotspots including Hanley, Etruria Burton Urban, Fenton West, Mount Pleasant, Stafford and Newcastle.
Staffordshire's police commissioner said the county was lucky to be chosen.
"We're starting with more visibility of police and PCSOs and then you'll see it change over the year," Ben Adams explained.
"We're going to bring youth work, diversionary opportunities, and also some potentially uniformed wardens, enforcement officers in partnership with councils."
Mr Adams said £1m of the sum would be spent this year with the rest used in 2024.
"We're hoping to demonstrate in Staffordshire what can be done and what works," he said.
