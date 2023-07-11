Stoke-on-Trent's main library to shut for month during move
Stoke-on-Trent's main library will shut for more than a month, while books are moved to its new location.
Services will remain available at other sites after City Central Library closes on 29 July, the council has said.
These include mobile library visits and digital support sessions twice a week at Hanley Market.
City Central is expected to reopen in September at a "more modern site" at Two Smithfield, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said.
The £1.5m move into the Smithfield building will see the creation of a new computer suite, a dedicated children's area and a new mezzanine floor to provide extra space, it added.
Archives are being moved to The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery and will be open there from spring 2024.
While City Central Library is closed, people can use the other libraries, with the nearest being Stoke Library on South Wolfe Street.
Designs have been previously revealed for the multimillion-pound redevelopment of City Central Library's original Bethesda Street building, which will be turned into 96 apartments, a gym and nursery facilities.
