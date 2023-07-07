Jomaa Jerrare: Man jailed for life for woman's murder
A man has been jailed for at least 25 years for the murder of a woman whose body he kept in a freezer before burning her body in a car.
Jomaa Jerrare, 52, was found in a layby in Perton, Staffordshire on 9 August 2021, and had to be identified using fingerprints.
Before her death, she had been living in the flat of Clive O'Connor.
O'Connor, 58, from Bilston, was sentenced to life for her murder at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Friday.
He had admitted killing Ms Jerrare during his trial, saying he smothered her with a pillow, but had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Staffordshire Police had said he was identified as as one of the last people to see Ms Jerrare alive and he was arrested on 13 August 2021 on suspicion of murder.
He told detectives he had last seen her in mid-July, however CCTV footage had shown him using Ms Jerrare's debit card in shops until 31 July.
The force said evidence suggested Ms Jerrare had died between 3 and 4 August, and O'Connor had stored her body in a chest freezer before he left her in the layby and set fire to her body.
Although a cause of death could not be determined due to decomposition and damage caused by the fire, the force said a post-mortem examination found she had received "two forceful neck compressions", causing fractures, as recently as five to 10 days before she died.
It said the possibility she died as a result of fatal neck compression could not be discounted.
O'Connor's green Nissan Micra was seen three times between 00:00 BST and 01:40 near to where Ms Jerrare's body was later found.
Her brother, Majed Larbe, travelled from Canada to hear the trial.
He said: "I sat through every day like a jury and like everyone else I heard the evidence given and I felt like this was the right decision, and to know justice has been served.
"The memory is always going to go on - I'm always going to have those memories of my sister, but it is a sigh of relief, it is done."
