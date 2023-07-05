Pick-up truck crashes into barber shop in Burslem

The sceneChinthaka Rathnamalala
No other vehicles were involved in the collision
By Caroline Gall & Ethan Saunders
BBC News, West Midlands

A man has been to hospital after a pick-up truck ploughed into a barber shop in Stoke-on-Trent.

The collision, on High Lane, Burslem, happened at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday and emergency crews found the black Fiat embedded in the shop.

Members of the public told BBC News they heard a commotion and then sirens.

The driver was treated by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment for a head injury.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

People nearby reported hearing a commotion and then sirens

