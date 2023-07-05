Polar bear family relocate to Staffordshire park
A wildlife park in Staffordshire has welcomed three polar bears after their park in Sweden closed down.
Hope and her two cubs, Nanook and Noori, are adapting to their new habitat at Peak Wildlife Park before meeting the public in August.
The cubs were born at Orsa Predator Park, Sweden, in 2021 and their mother in Antibes, France in 2014.
The park said their arrival was an important milestone in its commitment to conservation.
The bears have a specially designed space at the park, near Leek, with large, natural pools and rugged terrain within the five acre (two hectare) site, keepers said.
"Mummy's boy"
Kim Wilkins, the park's polar bear keeper, said all bears in Europe were part of a breeding programme so when she heard they needed a new home, the park offered to take them.
Because the species was in decline, the gene pool needed to be maintained and the park met all guidelines to keep the animals "happy and healthy", she said.
The cubs were twins and Noori has become "a bit of a mummy's boy" while Nanook is the bossier brother, Ms Wilkins said.
They currently weigh about 250kg (39 stones) but could go on to top 650kg (102 stones) as they separate from their mother.
It was "highly likely" the pair would remain at the park and their mother would be moved on to breed elsewhere at another accredited facility, Ms Wilkins said.
Their relocation has been a collaborative effort between the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria's European Ex-situ Programme for polar bears and the two parks.
"Our team has invested countless hours into creating a habitat that gives the bears the space and opportunity to express as wide a range of their behavioural repertoire as possible," Yasmin Walker, head zookeeper at the park, said.
"We have worked closely with experts in polar bear care and behaviour to ensure the exhibit meets the highest standards of welfare."
