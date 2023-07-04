MP wants council to continue fight against Stafford asylum plans
The MP for Stafford, Theo Clarke, has urged the local authority to push for a judicial review, to prevent former student halls being turned into accommodation for asylum seekers.
In June, a planning inspector ruled the site on Weston Road, Stafford, could be used as their home.
Stafford Borough Council had previously denied planning permission.
It said it has been taking legal advice but warned such a review could be very expensive.
Ms Clarke said a challenge now would create more time to build a case against the centre.
Applicants Serco argued at the public inquiry there was more need for accommodation.
Its proposals included creating 170 rooms for urgent stays of up to four weeks and 310 rooms for more extended periods.
A spokesman said it would engage with the community and other stakeholders to address concerns people had raised.
