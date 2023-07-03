Tamworth gymnastics club bounces back from fire closure after £20k raised
- Published
A gymnastics club which closed following a fire has reopened after £20,000 was raised.
The fire in a building next door to Tamworth Olympic Gymnastics Club in Staffordshire caused severe smoke damage in January.
The club's future was in doubt after managers said 95% of its equipment was damaged beyond repair.
Gymnasts were back in action on Sunday thanks to the community pulling together to raise the money.
A crowdfunding campaign saw donations pass £22,000 to repair damage and fund new equipment
Head coach Jo Kulik said: "It's hard to see all the things get chucked away, 'cos there was so much kit that got thrown away.
"But obviously now we have all this new stuff and [we're] very excited to be using it."
World and Olympic medallist and European and Commonwealth gymnastics champion Alice Kinsella helped the gymnasts celebrate the reopening.
She said the club helped her "a lot" after starting there aged three and she "couldn't thank them enough".
Kinsella stated: "I was there for around four to five years and honestly it was such an amazing experience to be here.
"I learnt so much and if I didn't come here, I don't think I would be where I am today."
Club fundraising co-ordinator Hayley Hooper said it had been "like a ghost town in here".
She added: "To actually have the sound of kids and laughter now it's just amazing. It's made all the hard work definitely worth it."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk