Leek man covered in unknown substance rushed to hospital
A man is in hospital after being found covered in an unknown substance.
Staffordshire Police were called to Abbotts Road in Leek at about 07:00 BST on Saturday to find a man in his 40s needing urgent medical attention.
The ambulance and fire service attended and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
The British Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team searched a property after concerns it could contain a mixture of unsafe chemicals.
Police said after the search, no items of concern were discovered.
Members of the public were asked to avoid to area, with some properties being evacuated.
Various roads were closed but since been reopened.
The police thanked the public for their cooperation throughout the day.
