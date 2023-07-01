Sir Gavin Williamson to stand in new Staffordshire constituency
- Published
Former minister Sir Gavin Williamson has been chosen as the Tory candidate for the new constituency of a new Staffordshire constituency at the next general election.
Sir Gavin, who resigned from the government in 2022 over bullying allegations, has been MP for South Staffordshire since 2010.
Boundary changes mean his seat will be split and a new Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge seat will be formed.
He said he was "honoured" to be chosen.
Sir Gavin, who has served as chief whip and both defence and education secretary, resigned from his position as minister without portfolio in November, stating that he would clear himself of "any wrongdoing".
He remains under investigation for bullying by the Independent Complaints and Grievance System.
His selection for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge will leave a gap for a Tory candidate in the South Staffordshire constituency, which will become geographically smaller than its predecessor due to the changes, but will now include Kingswinford.
The new seat incorporates the existing seat of Stone.
Sir Bill Cash, who currently holds the seat, announced in June that he would retire at the next election, having served as an MP for 40 years.
Sir Gavin said it had been a great privilege to work with Sir Bill over the last 13 years and his colleague had been "an amazing voice", firstly when he represented the Stafford constituency and later when he represented Stone.
Philip Catney, senior politics lecturer at Keele University, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was a shrewd move for Sir Gavin, as the new seat was considered a safe bet for a Tory candidate.
"If I was a Conservative MP, it's a seat I'd certainly want to have, because you're guaranteed a job for life - probably more so than South Staffordshire," he said.
"It's a good seat and a good fit for him."
However, he said it would be difficult for Sir Gavin to return to the front benches.
"Given the circumstances of his departure, I think it would take a lot for the next Tory leader after Rishi Sunak to bring him back," he said.
However, he added that "strange things do happen... and, like cats, politicians often have nine lives".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk