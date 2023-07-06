Sinai House: Roman connections could be assessed at Burton site
Owners of one of the oldest buildings in Burton upon Trent hope archaeologists can reveal more of its history.
Parts of Sinai Park House date back to the 13th Century and it is a Grade II* listed building.
However, it is in a critical condition, and owner Kate Murphey, said she was keen to continue restoration work.
The project was awarded £50,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund in March assess its long-term options.
Consultants Purcell have been tasked with arranging archaeological work.
Sinai Park House and its moat was first built by the de Schobenhale family in the 1200s, with monks later adding to the building.
However, Ms Murphy, who bought the house in 1994, believes there may be evidence of much earlier visitors.
"We have some serious speculation that it is also a Roman site," she said.
"It's on top of the hill, overlooking the Roman road, overlooking the Trent so strategically important."
The home was last occupied in the late 1960s before she and her late partner made the decision to buy and attempt to restore it.
Ms Murphey said: "The far end of the building had collapsed… there were no windows and no doors… it was completely uninhabitable."
She now lives in the front of the building, which she has restored, however the rear remains a challenge.
Historic England's Heritage At Risk Register says part of the building are in a "critical condition with areas of partial collapse".
Ultimately, Ms Murphey hopes to mimic how the monks used the site by opening it as a place of rest and relaxation.
