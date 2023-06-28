Road closures as Stone roundabout scheme continues
Road closures will be in place this weekend as work on a major improvement scheme continues in Staffordshire.
A new roundabout is being built to provide access to a new Pets at Home development on the A34 in Stone.
A full closure in both directions of the road between the A51 Aston and A513 Redhill roundabout will be in place on July 1 from 20:00 to 06:00 BST.
David Williams, from the council, said the development would help to create "hundreds of jobs".
"We're now reaching the final stages of this project which will provide access to the new Pets at Home development which will create hundreds of jobs in our county," he added.
"We'd like to thank people for their understanding while work continues and we look forward to its completion later this year."
From July 2, a single lane will be open on the northbound and southbound carriageways, with temporary speed limits in some areas.
A diversion will also be in place throughout the next phase of the works, which is set to be completed by early autumn.
