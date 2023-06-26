M6 motorway shuts after car falls from bridge near Sandbach

A534 Congleton RoadGoogle
The A534 Congleton Road also remains shut after the crash

The M6 has been closed near Congleton after a car fell from a bridge on to the motorway.

The vehicle was on the A534 Congleton Road and landed overturned on the northbound carriageway, close to junction 17, just before 13:10 BST.

The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries, officers said, and was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

Cheshire Police has urged motorists to avoid the area.

The northbound carriageway of the M6 remains closed at the scene of the crash, with drivers being diverted back on to the motorway via the junction 17 slip road.

National Highways
Congestion quickly built up on the M6 on Monday afternoon

Several miles of congestion have been reported on the motorway, and the A534 remains closed between Sandbach and Congleton due to damage to the bridge.

