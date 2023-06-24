Safety warning over swimming in Astbury Mere
A safety warning has been issued to stop people swimming in a lake.
Astbury Mere in Congleton, Cheshire, is being "overrun" by people taking to the water, Stoke-on-Trent Angling Society said.
It comes as the recent hot weather continues, with temperatures in the area to stay between 25-26C over the weekend.
Emergency services also warned against taking to the water.
Fisheries Manager Kevin Grocott, said swimming there is a "recipe for disaster".
"The place in the summer now is getting overrun, and I mean overrun with people taking inflatables, just swimming," he said.
"We are even getting them in the middle of the night, swimming in the middle of the night."
Mr Grocott said a new fencing has been put in place around a section of the mere to create a "safe zone" after a swan and cygnets were killed by dogs at the site last year.
The mere is an old sand quarry, with the bottom going to depths of over 50ft (15.24m).
"Because it is so deep and goes from so shallow to so deep it is tailor made for people to get cold water shock and it is not if, it is when and we don't want that as owners," Mr Grocott said.
He advised those who want to take to the water, to use the local water sports centre.
Insp Jim Adams from Congleton Local Policing Unit said: "There have been reports of young people swimming in the mere, which has caused concern for their safety."
Cheshire Police and Fire added: "While open water swimming is popular, it is advisable that this is done with organised groups who have the necessary knowledge and expertise to keep you safe".
