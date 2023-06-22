Stafford Shakespeare Festival makes 'magical' switch indoors
Organisers of a popular Shakespeare festival say they have turned a theatre into an "immersive experience" after having to move the event indoors.
The Stafford Shakespeare Festival was held at the town's castle for 30 years but rising costs forced a switch to the Gatehouse Theatre venue.
Flowers, trees and plants have been brought inside for the production.
Spokesman Keith Harrison said the event would be "something Stafford has never seen before".
"It can't just be another show at the Gatehouse, we wanted to give it an immersive experience," he added.
A Midsummer Night's Dream begins on Friday and runs until 9 July.
The entrance to the theatre has been adorned with vines, trees and plants and one of the cast, West End star Kerry Ellis, says performers hope the audience will enjoy the whole experience.
"From the moment you walk in, there are vines everywhere, it really gets you in the mood and feels magical," she said.
Previous festivals have drawn audiences of about 15,000 and more than 2,500 tickets have been sold for this year's event already, say staff.
The decision to relocate the festival was made in December by the borough council as use of the castle meant "significant infrastructure costs", councillors heard.
