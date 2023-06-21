Castle car park approved for Newcastle-under-Lyme town centre
- Published
A new car park is to be built in Newcastle-under-Lyme after it was given the go-ahead by councillors.
The Castle car park, which will be accessed from Liverpool Road, is designed to replace the Midway multi-storey, which will later be demolished.
Due to open in May 2024, it will provide 450 parking spaces, include EV charging points and cost about £11m.
While raising concerns about security and road layout, the borough council planning committee approved the plans.
Labour group leader councillor Dave Jones also raised concerns around the car park layout, saying that the entry and exit lanes would be too tight for cars once the parking spaces were in use.
Council officers confirmed that Staffordshire Police had discussed concerns about security, but that additional information shared with the police had reassured them about its operation.
Construction work is due to begin in August.
The Midway is set to be replaced with housing under regeneration plans for the area by the borough council.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk