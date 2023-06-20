In pictures: Prince William in good luck visit to England Women's team
The Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to the England Women's football team team ahead of their World Cup campaign.
Prince William, president of the FA, met the team and staff at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire.
During the visit he handed England manager Sabrina Wiegman her honorary CBE awarded in the New Year Honours.
The Dutch coach led the team to victory in last year's Uefa Women's Euro competition.
After chatting to the team, the prince also had time to enjoy a game of table football with England stars Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Rachel Daly.
The "sky is the limit" he told the team as he praised them for what they have done to advance women's sport.
He said: "I can't believe another tournament has come around again. You've set yourself up now and the only way is up.
"What you did for the country last year at the Euros was phenomenal and where you're going to take women's sport, not just football, is incredible."
It was the first time England trained in front of the media in their pre-World Cup camp.
The tournament, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on 20 July and runs until 20 August.
The Lionesses face Portugal in a warm-up match at Milton Keynes on 1 July before flying to Australia four days later.
