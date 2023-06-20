Bid to inspire next generation to care for Cannock Chase
Campaigners hope to inspire the next generation to care for an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Staffordshire.
A new programme, titled the Future Guardians of Cannock Chase, has been put together to encourage young people to connect with the "special landscape".
The project launches at 18:00 BST on Tuesday, with 100 children expected.
Scouts and Girlguides will even be able to work towards a specific badge.
Councillor Victoria Wilson said: "We need all our youngsters at every age to help us to keep this special place available for future generations."
The programme will consist of a variety of different activities which have been developed by environment education expert Amy Johnston.
'Fragile habitats'
It includes the special qualities that define the area, its vulnerabilities, and how it can be looked after by everyone.
Kinga Niedzinska, engagement officer for Cannock Chase Special Area of Conservation said: "It has been great to be able to put together something for children and young people to help them understand how special Cannock Chase is and how to enjoy it whilst protecting its fragile habitats."
The Future Guardians programme has three different activity packs for people to download.
