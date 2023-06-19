West Bromwich man charged with rape of 13-year-old girl
- Published
A man has been charged after reports of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted in Staffordshire.
The victim was approached as she headed to Burntwood from a clothes outlet on Eastern Way, Cannock, at around 19:15 BST on 14 June, police said.
Leon Roomes, 37, from West Bromwich, Sandwell, has been charged with rape and sexual assault.
He is due to appear in court on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.
Police patrols in the area have been increased, the force said, adding that specially trained officers were supporting the girl.
