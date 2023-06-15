Ex-Staffordshire PC Alan Rossi barred from serving
A former policeman who made false entries on police computer systems and also lied to a victim of crime has been barred from ever serving again.
Alan Rossi's actions breached standards of honesty and integrity at Staffordshire Police, a misconduct hearing found.
He had also failed to arrest a suspected burglar.
Tuesday's hearing concluded the ex-PC's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
Rossi, who was a response officer based at Longton before he resigned in May, will be placed on the College of Policing's Barred List for life, preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies.
An investigation found that in November, Rossi made three false entries on force IT systems and lied to a victim about the circumstances of the recovery of his stolen property.
The same month he also failed to arrest a suspected burglar and arrange for her interview, failed to complete stop/search documents, and failed to log body-worn camera video as evidence.
Deputy chief constable Emma Barnett said: "These incidents were highly concerning and indicate behaviours and attitudes which are not in keeping with the values of the force and the high standards of an officer who's pledged to serve and protect the public.
"Rossi had an opportunity to intervene in a potential crime series, apprehend an offender and prevent further harm and distress to other members of the public. He failed to do so."
