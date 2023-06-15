Stoke-on-Trent hospital opens £6.4m respiratory ward
- Published
A £6.4m respiratory ward is due to be officially opened.
It will be capable of giving advanced care to 26 patients at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
The ward has been paid for by NHS England and includes 14 single side rooms to control infection and provide some privacy for patients.
It also includes a 10-bed respiratory support unit, which provides a higher level of monitoring below the level of critical care.
University Hospitals of North Midlands said each of the side rooms had been uniquely themed with individual wall murals of favourite landmarks, chosen by the respiratory staff.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.