Stoke-on-Trent cancer patient holds own charity festival
- Published
A woman diagnosed with stage four cancer has raised £5,000 by putting on her own charity beer and music festival.
Dot Bailey, from Stoke-on-Trent, teamed up with a Staffordshire brewery and musicians to help raise funds for local groups.
She was diagnosed with late stage ovarian cancer in 2021.
"It was an incredible day, so humbling. I was overwhelmed at the support," she said.
The event, named "Dot Fest", saw seven music acts perform at the Lymestone Brewery in Stone on Saturday.
The money raised will go towards two cancer charities and hospitals in Staffordshire and Birmingham that treated Ms Bailey.
She said she got the idea because she wanted to "give a little back" following her treatment.
"A lot of the people singing and playing were friends, their support has been immense," she said.
Ms Bailey had surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and said she was now on a maintenance therapy to keep her cancer stable.
"We all have off days. Having the right people around you... when I [can't] be positive, they are positive for me," she added.
She plans to hold a charity ball in July, also in Stone, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
