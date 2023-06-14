Mother charged with murder of two children in Stoke-on-Trent
A mother has been charged with murdering her two children who were found dead inside a house in Stoke-on-Trent.
Ethan John, 11, and his sister Elizabeth, seven, were both found unresponsive with significant injuries.
Veronique John, 49, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Police found the children on Sunday when they visited the house after being called to the stabbing of a man nearby.
The cause of death of both children has not been disclosed by Staffordshire Police, which said it would be "a matter for an inquest in due course".
They were found at the property in Flax Street at about 14:15 BST.
The man, in his 40s, was stabbed in Campbell Street and has since been discharged from hospital after being treated for his injuries.
The children's schools paid tribute to their pupils, saying Ethan had an "infectious smile" and Elizabeth was a "ray of sunshine".
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were found in a critical condition and despite the crew's best efforts, were confirmed dead at the scene.
Ms John will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.
Staffordshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the force's recent contact.
