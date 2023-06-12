Children killed at Stoke-on-Trent house named by police
Two children who were killed inside a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been named.
Ethan John, 11, and his sister Elizabeth, seven, were both found unresponsive with significant injuries.
A woman who was known to the siblings was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police discovered the children when they went to the house in Flax Street after first being called to the stabbing of a man at a car wash nearby.
The suspect, 49, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and then on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody and is being questioned.
The children's schools paid tribute to their pupils, saying Ethan had an "infectious smile" and Elizabeth was a "ray of sunshine".
'Truly devastating'
"Ethan was a wonderful member of our school community. He had impeccable manners and an infectious smile," a statement said.
"He will be hugely missed by the staff and pupils alike and will forever be part of our hearts."
Elizabeth's school said she was "a kind, caring and friendly member of our school family".
"She was a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on her face. She was everyone's friend - she was both bright and popular," a statement said.
"The loss of Elizabeth is truly devastating for us all and her absence will leave a huge hole within our school community."
The stabbed man, in his 40s, was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.
Det Ch Insp Cheryl Hannan said: "We are solely focussed on finding out what happened to these two children and supporting those affected by this deeply traumatic incident.
"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering felt by the family and friends of these two children at this time."
Specially-trained officers are supporting "those closest to the children whilst we find out more about what happened yesterday afternoon", she added.
Neighbours said they were heartbroken at hearing the news.
Jade Halket said: "It's scary with it being so close, I have two young kids myself, I find it devastating. It's awful."
Another resident told the BBC: "I can't put it into words, I'm absolutely gutted.
"[The children] haven't even seen a life yet. We started crying when we found out, it's just not fair," she said.
Officers have appealed to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 13:30 and 14:30 BST or to hear those who were in the area at the time.
