Objections over HS2 construction route for Stone
- Published
People living near planned HS2 construction works have voiced concerns their area could be used for site access.
There are fears that about 40 heavy vehicles a day could use a residential street in Stone, Staffordshire, to reach the project.
Residents have also expressed worry over air quality and noise.
HS2 said it was reconsidering its construction traffic route and talking to Staffordshire County Council.
The route being considered would be between the Yarlet construction compound and a railhead near Yarnfield.
Residents in Walton have voiced strong objections to Pirehill Lane being part of the route.
One of them, Neil Jenkins, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I'm concerned about people's safety - it's a residential area with schools and shops.
"What's 40-odd trucks a day going by going to do to the foundations of my property?"
Another, Carol Wise, said there were already traffic issues in the area and added: "It's hard enough to get out on to Eccleshall Road now we have all the extra housing."
HS2 said: "Pirehill Lane in Stone hasn't been removed from our construction plans, but we are committed to exploring alternative access options.
"HS2's Schedule 17 application has been amended, removing the request to use Pirehill Lane, while this work is carried out."
Staffordshire County Council said it had made it clear to HS2 Ltd that Pirehill Lane was not suitable for heavy lorry traffic and had asked for it to be removed from the plans.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk