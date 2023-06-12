Woman arrested after children's deaths at Stoke-on-Trent home
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of two children at a home in Stoke-on-Trent.
The boy, 11 and girl, 7, were found unresponsive at an address on Sunday and died at the scene.
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A local woman, 49, has been arrested and remains in custody, police say.
Staffordshire Police said officers were initially called to a car wash on nearby Campbell Street after reports of an attack involving a man and a woman.
Officers then visited the home on Flax Street where they found the children.
The force has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the force's recent contact.
Det Ch Insp Cheryl Hannan said: "The woman arrested is known to the children. We don't believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.
"Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time."
