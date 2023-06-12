Murder arrest after two found dead in Stoke-on-Trent
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of two people in Stoke-on-Trent.
She was detained after officers went to a home on Flax Street, where they found two people with fatal injuries.
It came after officers were called to a car wash on Campbell Road at about 14:00 BST on Sunday following reports of an attack between a man and a woman.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.
The dead people, who were related to the woman, were injured, unresponsive and died at the scene, the force said.
The 49-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, who was initially detained over the car wash attack, was then further arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
People were urged not to speculate about what has happened and there was not thought to be a wider threat to the public, Det Supt Nicki Addison said.
