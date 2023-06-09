Tributes to men killed in light aircraft crash in Penkridge
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two men who were killed in a light aircraft crash.
Christopher Ingle, 56, and Graham Jones, 63, died at the scene when the plane came down near Penkridge, Staffordshire, on Sunday.
It crashed at Otherton Airfield just after 14:00 BST. Crews put out a fire and the plane sustained significant damage according to emergency services.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is to be carried out by Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).
Mr Ingle's family said he was "a kind, helpful and thoughtful man" and they were "devastated" by his death.
"Christopher enjoyed fitness, martial arts and flying in his plane. He was a taxi driver who had many loyal customers and friends," they said.
"He was a fantastic uncle and a wonderful son. We will forever miss his attitude to life."
Mr Jones' family described him as "a loving father and grandfather who will be missed by all".
They asked that their privacy be respected.
Staffordshire Police said specially trained officers were supporting the men's families.
It said officers were working with the AAIB and appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.
