Boys arrested after Kidsgrove drugs and machete find
- Published
Three boys have been arrested after a machete and cannabis worth about £1,000 were found.
Staffordshire Police said it made the finds after searching three properties in Kidsgrove on Thursday morning.
It said it had been following up on reports a group was selling drugs to young people in the area.
The arrested boys, aged 16, 15 and 13, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, were held as part of an operation targeting so-called county lines networks.
The force has been contacted for clarification over which suspected offences the trio were detained.
