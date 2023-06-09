Cost of living: Tunstall church to be cool space for residents this summer
A priest says his Stoke-on-Trent church will offer a cool space this summer for his community as the weather heats up.
Christ Church, Tunstall, operated its regular place of welcome as a so-called warm bank over the winter to help people with the cost of living.
About a dozen attend each week but Father John Stather said they decided to respond to the rising temperatures.
Ice creams and fans will be on offer but still with the aim of offering people a "friendly face", he added.
"It seems ridiculous to say 'well it's got a bit warmer so we'll stop meeting'," Father Stather said.
"We've been doing hot soups and lunches and things which, if the weather's going to be a bit too warm then probably some ice creams are going to be there as well."
Warm banks became a feature across the UK as energy prices rose over the winter and churches, councils and other groups offered a heated building so people could save on their home bills.
The church used its weekly place of welcome event as a warm space which was open to anyone in the community.
"It would be a great shame to knock it on the head now," Father Stather added. "It's about bringing people together.
"We'll be keeping on going, enjoying that fellowship, having an ice cream when it's nice and hot."
Temperatures are predicted to hit 30C (86F) over the weekend and the UK Health Security Agency has issued a heat-health alert for parts of the country.
