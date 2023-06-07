Work begins on road resurfacing scheme on A34 in Stone
- Published
Road closures are in place as major roadworks begin as part of a £1m resurfacing scheme in Staffordshire.
Upgrading works, including kerbs, drainage and carriageway resurfacing, are under way on the A34 in Stone.
The scheme, which includes overnight road closures at The Fillybrooks roundabout, is estimated to last for up to 15 weeks.
A signed diversion will be in place throughout, Staffordshire County Council said.
Works at the roundabout, the A520 Stafford Road and B5026 Eccleshall Road will be carried out with traffic reduced to one lane during the day, from 7 June to 7 July.
The A34 will also be closed completely at night for carriageway resurfacing, between 20:00 and 05:00 BST from 10 to 28 July.
Isobel Whittaker, who runs an independent funeral directors nearby, said the repairs were needed because of concerns of heavy traffic in the area.
"It desperately, desperately needs doing, because some of the potholes have been patched before and then it seems like the very next day, they're just there again," she said.
"We're a little bit worried about the problems it'll cause but it's getting done and that's the important thing."
Residents in Stone told BBC Radio Stoke how potholes the size of "craters" had previously caused damage to tyres.
"I know there's a lot of roadworks going on at the moment, but it's got to be done, because the state of the roads now, it's like a third world country," one man added.
"I had someone knock on my door last winter who had got a puncture going over one of these potholes, he had to leave his car on my drive and pick it up the next day," he said.
David Williams, from the council, said some temporary road closures had been "necessary" to ensure the work was completed safely.
"Any vehicles requiring access through the road closure to their properties should also take extra care whilst driving within the works area," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk