Finn Henry pleads not guilty to woman's Madeley murder
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman who was found badly injured.
Suzanne Henry, 54, was discovered with serious facial injuries at a home on Newcastle Road, in the village of Madeley, Staffordshire, on 1 May.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries two days later.
Finn Henry, 20, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is due to appear for trial at Stafford Crown Court on 6 November.
