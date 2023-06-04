Postcards showing Staffordshire's history to be auctioned
A collection of hundreds of postcards showing life in a county about a century ago could make £3,500 at auction.
Three albums of 761 cards feature places across Staffordshire and include royal visits to the area.
The cards document former collieries as well as a military camp in Rugeley during World War One.
"This collection is a unique glimpse into our heritage," Robert French, from Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said.
Images on the postcards include much-changed streets in Stafford, Lichfield and Burton-upon-Trent.
The collieries featured include ones in Brereton and Heath Hayes, and others show railway stations in Uttoxeter and Great Haywood.
The collection, offered as one lot, also has a souvenir of King Edward VII's visit to Stafford in 1907 and the proclamation of King George V in Hednesford in 1910.
"There are also cards of the famous Abbots Bromley Horn Dance," Mr French added.
The ritual dance dates back to the 13th Century and is performed across several miles of roads on Wakes Monday - the first Monday after 4 September.
The three albums are due to be auctioned on 12 June in Lichfield.
