Stone: Roads to close for £1m resurfacing scheme
- Published
Drivers are being warned of closures on major roads as part of a £1m resurfacing scheme.
Upgrading work along the A34 near Stone is due to start on 7 June and last for 15 weeks.
It includes kerbing, drainage and carriageway resurfacing, at The Fillybrooks/Walton Roundabout, the A520 Stafford Road and the B5026 Eccleshall Road.
A signed diversion will be in place, Staffordshire County Council said.
The project is part of a £30m investment the county council is making into its roads over the next two years.
Designed to improve major gateways into Staffordshire, the investment is on top of an extra £5m earmarked for fixing road defects across the county, the authority said.
'All closures necessary'
The kerbing and drainage work along the A34 will be carried out with lane closures during the day, from 7 June to 7 July.
The road will be closed completely at night for carriageway resurfacing, between 20:00 BST and 05:00 from 10 July to 28 July.
On the B026 Eccleshall Road, kerbing and drainage works will get under way from 24 July, taking place from Monday to Saturday, to minimise disruption to schools.
"To make sure the work can be carried out safely, some temporary lane and road closures are necessary," said David Williams, from the council.
"Any vehicles requiring access through the road closure to their properties should also take extra care whilst driving within the works area".
