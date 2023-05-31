Middlewich ex-PC launches special clothing after head injury
A woman who suffered a life-changing head injury while on duty as a police officer has launched an adaptive clothing line for disabled children.
Helen Hignett-Clawson from Middlewich, Cheshire, was forced to retire in 2016 due to seizures, paralysis and blackouts.
She has since launched Adaptive Clothing UK to make it easier for disabled children to get dressed.
"No matter what life throws at you, you can be happy," she said.
In 2010, Mrs Hignett-Clawson was attacked by a suspect she was arresting, causing her to hit her head on a police vehicle.
"It was a life-changing day for me," she said.
However, Mrs Hignett-Clawson was determined to show her daughters that "you can make anything happen for yourself".
This mentality led to the clothing line which was inspired by Mrs Hignett-Clawson's own difficulty getting changed and also that of her niece Lilly, who has autism.
The clothing is designed with less catches and buttons and is to assist parents.
She said of the line "it is adaptive for children with physical limitations and disabilities and it is also brilliant for sensory processing disorders and autism".
"I'm really proud," she said.
