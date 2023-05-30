Two girls seriously injured after being hit by van in Whittington

The junction of Marsh Lane and Whittington Common RoadGoogle
The crash happened at the junction of Marsh Lane and Whittington Common Road in Whittington

Two teenage girls were left in a critical condition after being hit by a van.

The girls, both pedestrians, were struck at the junction of Marsh Lane and Whittington Common Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, at about 22:20 BST on Monday.

Both girls remain in a critical but stable condition, Staffordshire Police said.

The van driver stayed at the scene and helped police with inquiries.

The A51 was closed just before 22:45 following the crash and reopened at 03:45.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.