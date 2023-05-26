Woman's stair fall death during man's arrest 'not suspicious'
- Published
The death of a woman who fell down a flight of stairs while police were arresting a man is not being treated as suspicious, police say.
Agnieszka Hadjuga, 36, fell at an address in Kingsdale Close, Meir, while officers were in a downstairs room arresting a 38-year-old man on suspicion of assault, police said.
She died in hospital a short while after on 18 May.
Staffordshire Police believes her death was not linked to the assault.
The man, from Stoke-on-Trent, has since been released on conditional police bail while police inquiries continue.
The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.
