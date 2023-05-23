Dad to run Potters 'Arf Marathon for children's hospital
- Published
A man is set to run a half marathon to raise money for the hospital he says saved his son's life.
Andrew Johnson, 45, from Alton, Staffordshire, will take on the 13-mile (21km) Potters 'Arf Marathon in Stoke-on-Trent on June 11.
His son Charlie was admitted to Royal Manchester's Children's Hospital last year after suffering a stroke.
Mr Johnson, an engineer at JCB World Headquarters in Rocester, said he wanted to "give back" to medics.
Charlie, six, was rushed to hospital in February 2022, where doctors found he had suffered a series of life-threatening strokes, before further tests diagnosed him with Bow Hunter's Syndrome.
The rare condition causes the neck vertebrae to trap an artery causing blood clots.
Mr Johnson said Charlie had received surgery to fuse the vertebrae together and had been doing "brilliantly well" since treatment.
"He's back playing football with his friends and loves riding his bike and having swimming lessons," he said, adding his son had also returned to school.
He added of the medical care: "The staff have been amazing and it's impossible to put into words how grateful we are for what they have done."
Mr Johnson said he wanted to raise money for the hospital as he and Charlie's mum, Julia, had been "overwhelmed" by the treatment and care Charlie had received.
"While Charlie was so poorly, we just got by and didn't really have time to think about how awful everything was," he explained.
"But looking back, Julia and I have been overwhelmed by the treatment and care the hospital gave Charlie and their tireless efforts to diagnose and treat him."
An online fundraising page has already collected almost £2,500.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk