Plans for Stafford brownfield homes approved
More than 350 homes will be built on a former factory site, after being given full planning approval.
Bellway Homes plans to build the properties on the former General Electric site on Lichfield Road in Stafford.
Detailed proposals, approved by Stafford borough councillors, include a guarantee all the homes will be close to a public open space.
But only 10% of the properties will be affordable homes.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said outline planning permission for 365 homes was granted in 2021 and the plans which went before councillors reduced that slightly to 359.
Eleanor Lovett, who spoke in support of the application, said: "It represents a wonderful opportunity for housing in the local area in a sustainable location in Stafford.
"There will be more open space within the development than envisaged at the outline stage."
