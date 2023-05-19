Planned Stafford asylum seeker centre site 'inappropriate'
An MP who objects to plans to turn former student flats into a centre for asylum seekers said the size of the proposed site is not appropriate.
A public inquiry is being held after an appeal was lodged following Stafford Borough Council's refusal to give Serco permission to use the Weston Road site.
Stafford Conservative MP Theo Clarke has raised objections in the Commons.
Serco, which manages housing for the Home Office, has argued there was an increased need for such accommodation.
Its proposals would create 170 rooms for urgent stays of up to four weeks and 310 rooms for more extended periods.
The plan was rejected in July last year with 250 objections to it lodged.
Ms Clarke told the BBC: "Stafford is already doing our bit. We've already taken in a number of asylum seekers and genuine refugees.
"My point is we've done our bit already and I don't think a site of this scale and size is appropriate."
She said having spoken to local service providers and the council it was "very clear... we do not have the local resources and services to have such a high concentrated number of asylum seekers arriving in Stafford".
The MP told the Commons she had already made her concerns clear to the government.
"I explained... my very strong objections to this proposal and shared the huge number of constituents who have written to me and complained about this proposal."
Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, who has visited the site herself, acknowledged it was not ideal.
She said: "This is one reason why we are bringing forward new legislation to relieve the unsustainable pressure on our asylum system and accommodation services which are costing this country £3bn a year."
The inquiry has heard concerns from the council about far-right groups who have previously disrupted planning meetings where the proposal has been discussed.
'A lot of hostility'
Serco has argued the centre would be highly regulated and inspected, with management staff on site around the clock.
It has said it had a lot of experience in running such centres and the site would not generate significantly elevated levels of crime.
Serco has stated it would design in "amenity spaces for future occupiers to socialise and establish connections and friendship groups" with the local community.
Dr Sonia Lloyd, from Cannock Chase Welcomes Refugees, said: "There's been a lot of hostility expressed against the asylum seekers and the refugees and this seems to stem from a misconception."
The inquiry concludes next week.
