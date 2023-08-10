Staffordshire Police officers banned from policing for life
- Published
Police officers have been banned from serving for life after misconduct hearings found one used racist language and the other used excessive force.
Det Con Clare Davenport faced the racism allegation, while special constable Simon Redford was accused over the other.
Their actions, in separate events, breached police standards, a disciplinary panel ruled.
The pair had left Staffordshire Police prior to the proceedings.
Mr Redford resigned while Ms Davenport retired.
During the detention of a man in August last year, Mr Redford also verbally abused a security guard who was trying to assist the arrest, Staffordshire Police said.
As well as breaching standards over use of force, he was also found to have contravened standards for authority, respect and courtesy.
Ms Davenport, who was based at the force's headquarters in Stafford, used racist or discriminatory language in a text message to her partner in April 2021, her hearing was told.
She was also said to have used racist or discriminatory language on a WhatsApp message with a contact in February the following year.
Additionally, the panel was informed she had arranged for her husband to call in sick for her while she was abroad in September 2021.
The former detective was found to have breached police standards of honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and equality and diversity.
'Never acceptable'
The actions of each were found to have amounted to gross misconduct at the proceedings of 3 August.
They were placed on the National College of Policing's Barred List. The pair would have been sacked had they not already have left.
Addressing Ms Davenport's actions, Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said: "Racist views have never and should never be acceptable in policing."
In response to the ruling against Mr Redford, she added: "The public must have confidence that when officers are required to use force to detain and arrest members of the public, they will only use the minimum amount of force necessary."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk