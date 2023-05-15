Doctors battle snowstorms for Himalayan climb
A team of hospital consultants battled snowstorms and sickness to scale a Himalayan mountain for charity.
Neuroradiologist Dr Sanjeev Nayak, spinal surgeon Sandeep Konduru and critical care doctor Nageswar Bandla began a hike up the Mera Peak on 1 May.
But gruelling conditions forced the group, from University Hospital of North Midlands (UHNM), to stop just short of the 6,476m (21,246ft) summit.
The 16-day challenge has raised almost £900 for the UHNM charity.
The team, joined by GPs Dr Jag Boyapati and Dr Anil Surendran, planned the trek to raise funds for a new angiographic suite and spread awareness of a stroke treatment pioneered at UHNM.
"Mechanical thrombectomy" procedures remove large blood clots from deep within the brain through a wire.
"Patients who would previously have died are now walking out of the hospital," explained Dr Nayak. But there's a lack of funding and a lack of infrastructure to run this service on a 24/7 basis across the country."
Poor weather meant they had to fly from Kathmandu to Lukla in a helicopter after flights were grounded.
The group faced snowstorms every day, said Dr Nayak, and just three members made it past base camp after Mr Surendran and Mr Konduru became unwell at altitude.
"It was minus 20C at high camp and there were rattling winds. You could hear the tent shaking and it was really bad weather," said Dr Nayak.
Despite being advised to abort by guides due to dangerous weather, on 10 May the remaining group decided to make a push for the summit.
But, Dr Nayak explains, excruciating pain and numbness in his feet forced him to turn back at 6,300 metres (20,669ft).
"If I'd pushed any further I would have risked my life or risked my limbs so I had to stop," he said.
His two colleagues managed another 50 metres (164ft) in driving winds before also abandoning their bid.
"I was absolutely gutted but I knew I couldn't do it because I had pushed myself to the limit," Dr Nayak said, speaking after returning to the UK.
"It was a great experience with a good group of friends. We tried our best."
The UHNM charity, which raises funds for Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital, Stafford, said it was proud of the group's "incredible achievement."
