Staffordshire University provides free period products
- Published
Staffordshire University has introduced free period products across its campuses.
The scheme, which started on Wednesday, is to support staff and students who cannot afford to buy tampons and towels.
The Students' Union has worked with the university on the provision.
"We are very excited and proud that the project is finally being rolled out," said a union spokesperson.
A survey last year by charity Action Aid estimated one in eight women in Great Britain struggled to buy menstrual products.
A government scheme providing items to school pupils does not extend to those on higher education courses.
While free products, funded through donations, had been available at union venues at Staffordshire University since 2018, officers decided to expand provision due to cost-of-living pressures.
Here We Flo products are available from dispensers on Stoke, Stafford and London campuses.
University College Birmingham, Kings College London and the University of Westminster are among other institutions offering free sanitary products.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk