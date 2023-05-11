Convicted killer Alun Kyte gets third life sentence for historical sex offences
A killer who murdered two women in the 1990s has been given a third life sentence for sexually abusing a boy in the years before the attacks.
Alun Kyte, 58, lured the nine-year-old to his home in Staffordshire with the promise of toys before he attacked him.
The five-year campaign of abuse, which began in the late 1980s, saw Kyte punch, choke, kick and taunt the boy.
Kyte was told at Nottingham Crown Court he would serve a minimum of 10 years and eight months in prison.
The 58-year-old appeared via a video link from prison and gave no reaction as the sentence was read out.
Kyte is currently serving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 25 years, for the murders of two sex workers, 20-year-old Samo Paull and Tracy Turner, 30.
He was convicted of several offences at Nottingham Crown Court in February and the court heard the abuse of the boy spanned years.
Kyte gave the boy 50p after the first assault and threatened his family after each further attack, the prosecution said.
Giving evidence, the victim, who said he had been choked at times until he became unconscious, was scared that Kyte would harm his family so he decided to "get it over and done with".
In his evidence, Kyte denied anything had happened or that the victim had ever been inside his house.
Jurors found him guilty of four counts of indecency with a child, three of attempting to choke, two of indecent assault on a male, and two other serious sexual offences.
In March 2000, Kaye was jailed for the murders of Ms Paull and Ms Turner.
Ms Paull met Kyte in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, in December 1993 and her body was later found near the M1 in Leicestershire. She had been strangled.
Ms Turner met Kyte at an M6 service station in March 1994 and she was also found strangled to death near Lutterworth, Leicestershire.
In 2013, the former lorry driver failed to reduce the 25-year minimum period he must serve.
