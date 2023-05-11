Convicted killer Alun Kyte gets third life sentence for historical sex offences
A killer who murdered two women in the 1990s has been given a third life sentence for sexually abusing a boy in the years before the attacks.
Alun Kyte, 58, lured the nine-year-old to his home in Staffordshire with the promise of toys before he attacked him.
The five-year campaign of abuse, which began in the late 1980s, saw Kyte punch, choke, kick and taunt the boy.
Kyte was told at Nottingham Crown Court he would serve a minimum of 10 years and eight months in prison.