Road safety work planned where Stoke-on-Trent schoolgirl died
- Published
New road safety measures are to be introduced outside a Stoke-on-Trent school where a five-year-old girl died.
Minaal Salam was hit by a car in April 2022 outside Newstead Primary Academy in Blurton.
A man was later found guilty of driving without insurance, but faced no further legal action as the collision was ruled unavoidable.
Zig-zag markings, double yellow lines and a full carriageway road hump are planned by Stoke-on-Trent City Council.
Coroner Emma Serrano issued a prevention of further deaths report calling for an investigation into traffic measures.
"I have a concern that, if the traffic measures are not looked at, there is a risk of future deaths," she said.
"Action should be taken to prevent further deaths and I believe you Stoke-on-Trent Council have the power to take such action."
The council said the proposals intended to remove the "inconsiderate parking" around the school.
'Can't imagine the pain'
Staffordshire Police said the driver was initially arrested and charged with driving without insurance and failure to stop at the scene of a collision.
"He was later found guilty of driving without insurance, but faced no further action over the failing to stop offence," a spokesman for the force's collision investigation unit said.
He said a "detailed and thorough investigation was completed" into the crash, with expert evidence from a forensic collision investigator.
"Though he was arrested at the scene, a later review of the evidence determined that the collision involving Minaal was unavoidable and as a result, the driver faced no further legal action," the spokesman said.
"Though we can't begin to imagine the pain that her parents have gone through, we hope the findings of the coroner help to bring some closure to the family as they continue to process what has happened," he added.
Paying tribute after her death, Minaal's family described her as adventurous and said the tragedy had left a "void" in their lives that was "getting wider with each passing day; we are so heartbroken, shattered and lost".
"She was our sunshine," they added.
