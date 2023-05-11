Wood carving hobby helps Stafford man manage ADHD
A man has described how his hobby of wood carving has helped him to manage his ADHD.
Mark Sharples, 32, from Stafford, started carving wooden objects to cope with boredom caused by his condition.
Since starting his hobby nine months ago, the self-taught wood carver has crafted animals including horses, owls, dogs and fish.
He said wood carving had benefitted his ADHD and his mental health as it had been "something to concentrate on."
"It keeps me busy, I have to be really stimulated as I get bored really easily," he said.
Mr Sharples had been diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) two years ago, a neuro-development condition which often causes hyperactivity, impulsiveness and inattention.
He said he had been inspired to begin wood carving to manage his condition after helping a friend to chop down a tree.
"So I chopped the tree down, it was proper hard work, and I thought what I can do with the wood that I've chopped down?
" And there you go - I just started making things out of it," he said.
Mr Sharples has since created several animals with a chainsaw and hammer, including bears, horses, gorillas, elephants and snakes.
He uses wood he picks up from local residents and keeps his collection of carvings on his front garden.
"It's something to talk about," he said.
"All the nice compliments I get, all the interest I get, you know it's just like re-enforcement that I'm doing something that's decent.
"[It] helps with my confidence and stuff like that, the nice compliments and comments that I get from people," he added.
