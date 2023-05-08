Commemorative Coronation mug offer for Staffordshire babies
Babies born in Staffordshire on the same day as the Coronation of King Charles III are being offered commemorative mugs to mark the event.
Proud parents of the first 10 babies who contact the county council to confirm their son or daughter was born on Saturday will receive the memento.
Louise and Nathan, of Lichfield, said the birth of 9lb 7oz Rory at 13:06 BST was "magical".
They were "very happy" his birth was linked with the historical event.
"We bought a newspaper to keep and remember the occasion, but a special mug would be a lovely present to keep and surprise him with when he is older," Nathan, from Streethay, said.
Olivia made a prompt arrived at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield at 06:26 BST.
Parents Chloe and Brad, from Tamworth, said: "We had a few family members predicting a Coronation day arrival and our princess did just that."
The council's registration service said it registered 3,555 babies in the county in 2022, an average of 10 a day, and is behind the initiative as part of the Coronation celebrations.
Council leader Alan White said: "The birth of any child is a special, memorable event for family and friends, but to be born on Coronation Day makes it even more auspicious.
"It's a delightful idea by the county council's registration service and I hope these will become keepsakes to be kept within families and treasured as a reminder of a special moment in history."
