Labour take East Staffordshire from Tories for first time in 20 years
- Published
Labour has assumed control of East Staffordshire Borough Council, taking it from the Conservatives for the first time in 20 years.
Before polling day, it was predicted that the Tories would lose seats but a "very bad" result for them would see a hung council - not a Labour win.
Boundary changes meant the council lost two of its seats and all 39 were up for election.
Labour secured 21 - two more than the party needed for a majority.
The Conservatives are now the council's second largest party with 15 seats - a loss of eight from the last election in 2019.
The remaining seat at the council has been filled by an independent councillor.
Labour said its victory in East Staffordshire was a "hugely significant" result that boosted their hopes in a national poll.
"A hugely significant result that confirms we are on course for a majority Labour government," a party spokeswoman said.
"We have been going backwards in Staffordshire in recent general elections. With this gain and our win in Stoke, we are making real progress in the places we need to win the next election."
Labour also took control of Stoke-on-Trent City Council from the Conservatives.