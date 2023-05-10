Staffordshire brain tumour patient's marathon feat
A mother with brain cancer is running the equivalent distance of a marathon during a month-long charity feat.
Sam Wells, 48, from Penkridge, Staffordshire, hopes to complete the 26.2 miles (42.2km) by the end of May.
The NHS nursery nurse had surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a life-limiting grade 3 astrocytoma tumour in 2019.
Trying to regain fitness after gruelling treatment, she said: "So far it's been good to get out."
"I've completed seven miles."
Mrs Wells became concerned about her health after experiencing forgetfulness and a flicker in her eye.
She suspected a mini-stroke, but an MRI scan at Royal Stoke University Hospital revealed a mass on her brain.
"I had no idea what having a brain tumour meant," she said. "From that point everything was rushed. I wasn't allowed to drive and had to call my husband and tell him the news."
About 70% of the mass was removed during surgery, leaving her with 48 staples in her head.
An oncologist confirmed the mass was cancer, and Mrs Wells now takes anti-seizure medication and has regular scans to monitor the remainder of the tumour.
"Everyone copes differently when faced with something so huge," she said. "For me and my family, we know there may not be a long future, so we feel encouraged to live in the present."
Mrs Wells is running the distance with her dog Woody, and teenage daughter Megan to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
Mel Tiley, community development manager at the charity, said she was grateful for Mrs Wells's support.
"Her willingness to share her story to raise awareness will help us in our vision to find a cure for all types of brain tumours," she explained.