Murder inquiry in Staffordshire after woman found injured dies
- Published
A murder investigation has begun following the death of a woman who was found badly injured in Staffordshire.
Police said Suzanne Henry, 54, had been found with serious facial injuries at a home in Newcastle Road, in the village of Madeley, at 21:45 BST on 1 May.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries on 3 May.
A man, 20, initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has now been questioned on suspicion of murder.
The Staffordshire force said officers had been called to the scene following reports of a man behaving suspiciously.
'State of shock'
The suspect, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, remains in custody for questioning.
Det Insp Adrian Webb has asked anyone with further information to contact police.
"My thoughts and condolences are with Suzanne's family at this deeply traumatic time," he said.
"I understand the state of shock, both in the family and the wider community, that such a tragic event has happened in Madeley.
"We are solely focused on securing justice for Suzanne's family and making sure we do everything possible to support them through this incredibly difficult time."
